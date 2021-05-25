Woman indicted in hit-and-run death of NYPD cop

article

A Long Island woman accused of the hit-and-run death of a veteran NYPD officer was indicted on multiple charges on Tuesday.

Jessica Beauvais, 32, of Hempstead, faces 13 counts including manslaughter, homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, fleeing from police, drunk driving, and other charges.

Police say that Beauvais admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana before plowing into Officer Anastasios Tsakos, who was directing traffic at a fatal car crash on the Long Island Expressway.

HUNDREDS ATTEND FUNERAL FOR FALLEN NYPD OFFICER

Her blood-alcohol level was 0.15, nearly twice the legal limit, according to authorities.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

Tsakos lived with his wife and two children in East Northport. Neighbors remembered him as a doting father who parked his car at the foot of his driveway to prevent his kids from running into the street.

A photo shows NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos.

In a statement, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said, "This is a heartbreaking case that has left the police officer’s parents, his widow and their two young children and our entire community mourning his loss."

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Beauvais hosted a podcast that was posted on Facebook hours before the crash late last month. In it, she directed expletives at police officers and sipped drinks.

The judge denied bail for Beauvais. She is due back in court in July. If convicted, she faces up to 15 years in prison.