Woman accused in cop hit-and-run railed about police in podcast

The woman accused of hitting and killing a veteran NYPD officer was denied bail at her arraignment at Queens Criminal Court. She’s being held at Rikers Island.

Police say that Jessica Beauvais, 32 of Hempstead, admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana before plowing into Officer Anastasios Tsakos, a 14-year veteran of the force, who succumbed to his injuries.

Beauvais hosted a podcast that was posted on Facebook hours before the crash. In it, she directed expletives at police officers and sipped drinks.

Hours later, Tkaskos was directing traffic away from a deadly crash on the LIE ramp to the Clearview Expressway when Beauvais struck him. Her blood-alcohol level was 0.15, nearly twice the legal limit, according to authorities.

Tsakos lived with his wife and two children in East Northport. Neighbors remembered him as a doting father who parked his car at the foot of his driveway to prevent his kids from running into the street.

A couple who contracted the coronavirus says he called to check on them each day and asked if they needed food.

No funeral arrangements have been announced for Officer Tkaskos.

Beauvais is next due in court on Friday.

