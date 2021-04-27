NYPD officer killed in hit-and-run on Long Island Expressway

An NYPD officer was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Tuesday while directing traffic on the Long Island Expressway in Queens.

It happened around 2 a.m. The officer has hit by a driver while he was directing traffic. The driver did not stop but was apprehended a short time later.

The officer was identified as Anastasios Tsakos during a news conference later in the morning. He was a 14-year veteran of the force assigned to the Highway Unit.

A photo shows NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos.

The 43-year-old officer was rushed to NY Presbyterian Hospital-Queens in critical condition but he died a short time later.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

Advertisement

Officer Tsakos had been directing traffic off of the LIE near Francis Lewis Boulevard. NYPD was investigating a single-car crash and car fire that killed 1 person around 12:30 a.m.

32-year-old Jessica Beauvais of Hempstead was arrested in the officer's death. The NYPD says she was intoxicated and driving with a suspended license. She was charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter, reckless endangerment, leaving an accident that resulted in death, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, and several other charges.

Tsakos leaves behind a wife, a 6-year-old daughter, and a 3-year-old son.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters