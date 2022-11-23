Woman, good Samaritan slashed on L train: NYPD

A woman and a good Samaritan were injured Tuesday night after an incident on a subway train in Manhattan Tuesday night.

According to authorities, the attack happened around 10:30 p.m. as the L train was pulling into the 14th Street-Union Square station.

A woman was arguing with a male suspect, who pulled out a sharp object and slashed her in the face.

Police say another rider tried to break up the fight and was stabbed by the suspect.

The suspect then took off running when the train's doors opened.

Both victims are reportedly in stable condition.

