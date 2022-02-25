Woman attacked with hammer in Queens subway

Police in New York were investigating a horrific subway attack that left a woman in critical condition with a fractured skull.

The NYPD says it happened at the Queens Plaza ‘E,M,R’ subway station in Long Island City on Thursday.

A 57-year-old woman was entering the station just before 11:30 p.m. when a man approached her from behind and kicked her down the stairs.

He pulled out a hammer and started smashing her in the head until she collapsed. He then took her purse and then went back up the stairs and took off southbound on Queens Plaza South.

The woman suffered a fractured skull and lacerations to her head. EMS rushed her to NY-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where she is listed as being in critical condition.

The attacker is described as a male, who wore a black hooded coat, a black mask, blue jeans, black shoes, and he carried a cane.