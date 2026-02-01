Woman accused of performing illegal 'BBL' in Brooklyn salon, causing deadly infection: DA

article

The Brief A woman is being charged for allegedly performing an illegal and high risk surgery at a beauty salon in Brooklyn in 2023. After receiving a "Brazilian butt lift," the victim suffered a life-threatening infection and had to undergo several surgeries. The suspect was arrested in Los Angeles years later.



A high-risk medical procedure performed in a beauty salon in Brooklyn nearly killed a woman several years ago, and now another woman is facing assault charges for her alleged reckless actions.

What we know:

Nargiza Shukurova, 39, is accused of performing a "Brazilian butt lift" on a 46-year-old woman in 2023 at Fleur de Beaute Salon, which is not an authorized surgical facility in New York State.

Days later, the victim started to experience severe medical complications, including a life-threatening infection, but officials say the suspect allegedly discouraged her from seeking medical treatment and tried to treat the infection herself.

The victim was rushed to the hospital when she lost consciousness in her home almost three weeks after the "BBL."

While undergoing about a dozen surgeries to save her life, officials say the suspect allegedly begged her to lie about the procedure and not reveal her identity.

What's next:

Shukurova was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on January 9, 2026, on a Kings County warrant.

She was ordered to return to court on March 25 after being arraigned in Brooklyn last month for second-degree assault, third-degree assault, unauthorized practice of a profession, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree reckless endangerment.

Dig deeper:

Shukurova offered "butt enlargement, buttocks shape correction" and "Barbie lips" as "Dr. Nargiza" and "Dr. Nargis" on social media.

However, officials say she did not have a license to practice medicine in New York State and was not authorized to perform a "BBL," which has the highest mortality rate of any cosmetic surgery procedure.

During the alleged "BBL," Shukurova did not take the victim’s medical history, perform a basic physical exam, or follow standard surgical procedures, according to Kings County District Attorney's Office.