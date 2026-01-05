Woman, 69, fractures elbow in Central Park attack; boy as young as 10 sought
NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public's help in identifying two young males involved in an assault on a 69-year-old woman in Central Park late last year.
Police search for suspects
What we know:
The incident occurred on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, around 4:30 p.m, according to the NYPD.
The victim was walking southbound on 106 Street East Drive when two young males pushed her to the ground. She suffered a fractured elbow and was taken to urgent care in stable condition.
The suspects are described as having a dark complexion. The first is about 14 to 15 years old, slim and was wearing a gray "GAP" sweatsuit with white and black sneakers. The second is about 10 to 11 years old, slim and was last seen in a gray hoodie, black jacket, black pants and white sneakers.
Photo courtesy of the NYPD
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. Tips can also be submitted online at the Crime Stoppers website or on X @NYPDTips. All calls are confidential.
What we don't know:
The identities of the two young suspects remain unknown, and their current whereabouts are unclear.
The Source: Information from the New York City Police Department.