Woman, 69, fractures elbow in Central Park attack; boy as young as 10 sought

The Brief The NYPD is asking for the public's help in identifying two young males involved in an assault in Central Park late last year. The incident occurred on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, around 4:30 p.m. A 69-year-old woman was pushed to the ground and suffered a fractured elbow.



Police search for suspects

What we know:

The incident occurred on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, around 4:30 p.m, according to the NYPD.

The victim was walking southbound on 106 Street East Drive when two young males pushed her to the ground. She suffered a fractured elbow and was taken to urgent care in stable condition.

The suspects are described as having a dark complexion. The first is about 14 to 15 years old, slim and was wearing a gray "GAP" sweatsuit with white and black sneakers. The second is about 10 to 11 years old, slim and was last seen in a gray hoodie, black jacket, black pants and white sneakers.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. Tips can also be submitted online at the Crime Stoppers website or on X @NYPDTips. All calls are confidential.

What we don't know:

The identities of the two young suspects remain unknown, and their current whereabouts are unclear.