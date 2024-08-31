Woman, 3-year-old girl injured in Brooklyn hit-and-run: NYPD

article

A 3-year-old girl and a woman were injured in a hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon.

According to the NYPD, the incident happened at around 4 p.m. near Winthrop Street and Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville.

Authorities say a 61-year-old man was driving a 2007 gray Toyota Sienna heading north on Rockaway Parkway when he struck two occupied vehicles.

The man then made an u-turn to drive away, and struck the victims. He then drove off again, and struck two unoccupied vehicles.

When first responders arrived on the scene, the 26-year-old was unconscious and the 3-year-old had sustained minor injuries. Both were taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

The driver is in custody. There is no word on the condition of the people in the first two vehicles that were struck.