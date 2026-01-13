Wintry mix, possible snow in NYC this week: Here's when

The Brief This week's possible snowfall will likely arrive as a wintry mix in New York City. Warmer weather is now expected to hit the region, turning most of the precipitation into rain instead of snow. Snow showers, however, are still possible this weekend for the Tri-State area.



A storm is making its way toward the Northeast this week, but the snow may turn into more of a wintry mix by the time it arrives in New York City.

What we know:

Snowfall was expected in the New York City area later this week, but forecasters are now saying to expect a wintry mix.

The large clipper system will be hit with a surge of warm air as it reaches the East Coast, turning most of the precipitation into rain instead of snow. Snow accumulation is less likely due to the warmer and wetter conditions ahead of the system, according to FOX Weather.

Timeline:

Tuesday's partly cloudy skies are expected to turn into rain on Wednesday, then a wintry mix on Thursday as temperatures drop from a warmer than usual 46 degrees on Tuesday, to 37 degrees on Thursday.

Snowy weekend?

There could be another chance for snow this weekend. The National Weather Service says the New York City area could see occasional snow showers as an increasingly cold air mass develops across the region.

What's next:

Brief bursts of snow are still possible, and could create sudden travel issues if visibility drops quickly. However, locations along the I-95 corridor are expected to see minimal impacts, according to FOX Weather.

FOX Weather updates

NYC weather radar

Stay up to date with the latest weather updates. Click HERE for more information.