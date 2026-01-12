Snow possible in NYC later this week as colder air returns l Forecast

The Brief New York stays dry and seasonable through Tuesday night, but a return to colder air midweek could bring snow. Forecasters say temperatures appear cold enough for precipitation to fall mainly as snow, especially as colder air deepens later in the week. However, uncertainty remains regarding storm track and surface low development.



New York City could see snow later this week as colder air moves back into the region, according to forecasters.

NYC weather this week

Timeline:

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in New York, high pressure will keep conditions dry with seasonable temperatures through Tuesday night.

This graphic shows snow potential. (FOX Weather)

A series of cold fronts is expected to arrive on Wednesday into Thursday, gradually ushering in colder, more winter-like air toward the end of the week.

Chance of snow: What are the odds?

By the numbers:

The National Weather Service says snow is possible Thursday into Friday, with probabilities currently in the 30% to 50% range for the New York City area.

Winter storm setup. (FOX Weather)

According to forecasters, temperatures appear cold enough for precipitation to fall mainly as snow, especially as colder air deepens later in the week.

What we don't know:

However, uncertainty remains regarding storm track and surface low development, which will ultimately determine whether snow accumulates.

What could change

Weather models show a deepening trough in the upper atmosphere, a setup that can support winter storms, but forecasters caution that small changes in storm track could mean anything from little or no accumulation to a more impactful snowfall.

Winter storm setup. (FOX Weather)

FOX Weather meteorologists say the developing system is part of a broader La Niña winter pattern, which has returned after a brief lull and favors colder, stormier conditions across the eastern U.S.

Looking ahead to the weekend

What's next:

There is also a low chance of snow over the weekend, with probabilities currently around 20% to 30%, according to the National Weather Service. Confidence for the weekend forecast is even lower due to greater model variability.

The bottom line

Snow is not a sure thing for New York this week, but the pattern supports at least a chance of accumulating snow, particularly Thursday into Friday. Forecasters say details should become clearer over the next couple of days.

