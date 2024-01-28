Winter weather warning for parts NY, NJ, CT: Slushy mix of rain, snow

A coastal storm is set to deliver another sloppy mix of rain and snow to the Northeast this weekend, with heavier snow possible in some interior locations, prompting Winter Storm Watches and Warnings.

"Don't put that coat away just yet," FOX Weather Meteorologist Kiyana Lewis said.

During the second half of the weekend, the low pressure will slide northeastward toward the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, initially producing widespread rain with temperatures in the 40s.

A look at the snow potential from Sunday through Monday. (FOX Weather)

At this point, the FOX Forecast Center is expecting a slushy mix of rain and snow right along I-95, so this will be another snow miss for New York City.

Sunday morning: Low pressure will slide northeastward toward New York City, producing widespread rain with temperatures in the 40s.

Sunday evening: As cold air from Canada arrives, we could see rain change over to snow in parts of the Tri-State, specifically north and west of New York City. The low, at the moment, is expected to linger just above the freezing mark in NYC.

The National Weather Service said, "there could be a brief window where locations north of I-84 see moderate, wet snow."

Monday morning: Expect snow or a rain-snow mix during the morning commute. The precipitation is forecast to gradually end in the morning, according to the National Weather Service.

