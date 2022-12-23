Winter storm triggers coastal flooding across region

The winter storm that slammed the northeast on Thursday night into Friday caused major flooding in coastal communities across the tri-state area this weekend.

The NYPD called for a Level 3 mobilization in Howard Beach, Queens to deal with issues caused by flooding, with the area near Crossbay Boulevard left submerged.

Residents in Far Rockaway are currently in cleanup mode after the torrential downpours, leaving people's cars filled with water and destroyed.

The NYC Emergency Management Department has issued a travel advisory for the rest of Friday for neighborhoods in southern Queens, including the Rockaways.

The city has also opened service centers in Hamilton beach and in the Rockaways to help provide hotels and cleaning kits.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, flooding in Hoboken caused 20-minute delays in and out of Hoboken terminal, but service into and out of Penn Station remains on or close to schedule.

In Edgewater, cars were submerged by rising water as some parts of northern New Jersey saw half a month's worth of rainfall overnight.