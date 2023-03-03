Winter storm to bring heavy rain, wintry mix to region

Another winter storm is expected to kick off the weekend with as much as two inches of rainfall in New York City, and the possibility of 3 inches of snow in the suburbs.

According to the National Weather Service, some minor flooding is possible, and coastal flood warnings and advisories have been issued for New York City, Long Island, southern Westchester County, Connecticut, and coastal areas of New Jersey.

Credit: National Weather Service

Further north, winter weather advisories have been issued for parts of Ulster, Dutchess, and Sullivan counties, which could see 1 to 3 inches of snowfall.

Credit: National Weather Service

A gale warning has also been issued and isolated gusts could go as high as 50 mph.

The storm will move into the area around 5 p.m, and intensify by 9 p.m, before moving out of the region by Saturday morning.