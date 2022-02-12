Winter storm taking aim at NYC, NJ

A winter storm is taking aim at New York and New Jersey Saturday night into Sunday morning and is expected to bring a period of light snow across the region.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for much of southern New Jersey, with total accumulations of 2-3 inches expected in Asbury Park, Toms River, and Trenton.

Credit: @NWS_MountHolly via Twitter

New York City and the surrounding area should see roughly an inch or two of snow, largely accumulating on grassy surfaces.

Temperatures will see a major drop on Sunday, falling into the 20s and 30s.

Credit: @NWSNewYorkNY via Twitter

The New York City Sanitation Department has issued a Winter Operations Advisory beginning at 12:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Salt spreaders will be on the roads to keep streets clear and limit accumulation.

