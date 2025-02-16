Wind advisory issued for NYC area tonight: Timing, forecast

The Brief A wind advisory has been issued in the NYC area beginning tonight until Monday at 6 p.m. The National Weather Service said to expect 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 50 mph for portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey, and southeast New York. The National Weather Service said there is the potential for isolated wind gusts of 55 to 60 mph this evening.



This comes after Saturday's winter storm brought a mix of snow, rain and ice to the New York City area.

What they're saying:

Credit: The National Weather Service

The National Weather Service said there is the potential for isolated wind gusts of 55 to 60 mph this evening following a strong cold frontal passage and across the higher elevations north and west of New York City.

Delays and cancelations at NYC-area airports

Check the status of each airport below:

JFK Airport status

LaGuardia Airport status

Newark Airport status

What to do before and during an outage

What you can do:

High winds can commonly lead to power outages.

The National Weather Service suggests gathering your supplies, charging your cell phone, and turning your refrigerator/ freezers to a colder setting before an outage.

During an outage, here is what you can do:

Stay clear of downed power lines

Turn off all appliances

Keep refrigerator/freezer doors closed to prevent food spoilage

Do not use generators indoors