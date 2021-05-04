Why you shouldn't laminate your COVID vaccination card

With stores offering to laminate your COVID vaccination card for free, one health organization says you're better off skipping the offer.

Dr. Georges Benjamin, MD, Director of The American Public Health Association, says sealing the card in plastic will prevent the vaccine provider from recording a second shot in a two-dose regimen or any future booster shots should they be necessary.

There have also been reports of illegible cards after the heat from the laminating process smudged the information which includes your name, birthdate, vaccine type and vaccination date.

Benjamin tells the AARP that to protect your card, place it in a plastic sleeve like the ones used for ID badges.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not issued a statement on whether COVID vaccination cards which serve as proof of vaccination should be laminated but do have guidelines for their care.

Keep it on hand if you need it in the future

Take photos of the card

If you're still interested in getting your card laminated, The Office Depot and OfficeMax stores nationwide are offering to laminate the cards through July 25, 2021. You have to use the Coupon code: 52516714 and no other purchase is required to take advantage of the offer.

If you do not have record of your vaccination or have lost your vaccination card, the CDC says you should contact your vaccination provider directly to access your vaccination record.

You can find your state's Immunization Information Site on the CDC website. Vaccination providers are required to report COVID-19 vaccinations to their IIS and related systems.

