Why are so many cars driving into buildings on Long Island?
LONG ISLAND - A surge in car-into-building crashes across Long Island has local officials and business owners raising alarms. In Farmingdale and Plainview, multiple commercial spaces have been struck by vehicles in recent months, with residents and tenants now calling for safety upgrades like concrete posts.
What we know:
In February, a SUV plowed into a Chinese food restaurant in Farmingdlae, the second time in just over a year a vehicle had crashed into that location.
The incident was part of a broader trend across Long Island, where multiple "car vs. building" crashes have taken place in a short span of time.
RELATED: Deer Park accident: 4 killed after car crashes into Long Island nail salon
In Plainview alone, the fire department has responded to three such crashes so far this year. In one instance, a car drove through a dentist office; in another, a vehicle struck a chiropractor’s office just a few cars down from the first incident. Thankfully, injuries in these cases have been minor.
Fire Chief Andrew Cohen says the issue stems in part from inadequate barriers, noting, "Right now the only thing that's stopping a car from going from a parking spot into the commercial occupancy is about a 3-inch curb."
What they're saying:
Dr. Anthony DeRiggi, whose chiropractor’s office was hit, added, "Cars can be replaced. People can’t be. It’s my biggest fear."
DeRiggi also blamed multiple factors, including "the legalization of pot, the elderly population and people just not paying attention."
The other side:
Landlords of the affected buildings say that installing protective barriers like concrete posts is under consideration, but acknowledge the cost is high. Many newer shopping centers already include such infrastructure.
The Source: This story was written using information from FOX 5 Staff and crews in the field.