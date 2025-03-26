Expand / Collapse search

Why are so many cars driving into buildings on Long Island?

Published  March 26, 2025 10:23pm EDT
Long Island
Why are cars crashing into buildings on Long Island?

It's a growing — and dangerous — trend across Long Island: cars crashing directly into buildings. In this FOX 5 exclusive, reporter Jodi Goldberg investigates a startling pattern of car vs. building accidents, including one SUV that slammed into the same Chinese food restaurant in Farmingdale twice in just over a year.

The Brief

    • Authorities are speaking out after an apparent surge in car-into-building crashes across Long Island. 
    • Plainview has seen three similar crashes so far this year, prompting concerns from first responders and local business owners about a lack of protective infrastructure
    • Fire officials and tenants are urging landlords to install concrete barriers or posts to protect businesses.

LONG ISLAND - A surge in car-into-building crashes across Long Island has local officials and business owners raising alarms. In Farmingdale and Plainview, multiple commercial spaces have been struck by vehicles in recent months, with residents and tenants now calling for safety upgrades like concrete posts.

What we know:

In February, a SUV plowed into a Chinese food restaurant in Farmingdlae, the second time in just over a year a vehicle had crashed into that location.

The incident was part of a broader trend across Long Island, where multiple "car vs. building" crashes have taken place in a short span of time.

RELATED: Deer Park accident: 4 killed after car crashes into Long Island nail salon

In Plainview alone, the fire department has responded to three such crashes so far this year. In one instance, a car drove through a dentist office; in another, a vehicle struck a chiropractor’s office just a few cars down from the first incident. Thankfully, injuries in these cases have been minor.

Fire Chief Andrew Cohen says the issue stems in part from inadequate barriers, noting, "Right now the only thing that's stopping a car from going from a parking spot into the commercial occupancy is about a 3-inch curb."

What they're saying:

Dr. Anthony DeRiggi, whose chiropractor’s office was hit, added, "Cars can be replaced. People can’t be. It’s my biggest fear."

DeRiggi also blamed multiple factors, including "the legalization of pot, the elderly population and people just not paying attention."

The other side:

Landlords of the affected buildings say that installing protective barriers like concrete posts is under consideration, but acknowledge the cost is high. Many newer shopping centers already include such infrastructure.

The Source: This story was written using information from FOX 5 Staff and crews in the field. 

 

