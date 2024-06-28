Deer Park accident: Several killed after car crashes into Long Island nail salon, sources say

Multiple people were killed and others were injured after a car crashed into a nail salon in Deer Park, Long Island, sources tell FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg.

The incident unfolded inside a strip mall on Grand Boulevard near Brandywine Drive on Friday afternoon.

The cause of the crash is unknown. It is unclear how many people were injured or killed.

This is a breaking news report. Stay with FOX 5 NY as this story develops.