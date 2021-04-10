White House releases official portraits of President Biden, VP Harris

article

The White House has released the official portraits of the 46th President and the 49th Vice President of the United States.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are seen with big smiles in their portraits released Friday. Biden is dressed in a suit with a blue tie, while Harris is wearing a navy blazer in her snapshot.

Both Biden and Harris posted the photos on Instagram.

"I'm excited to share my official portrait -- and honored to serve as your president every day," the president captioned his photo.

"Honored to share my official portrait and to serve as your Vice President," Harris wrote.

White House photographer Adam Schultz said he snapped the photo of Biden last month.

The portraits are to hang in federal buildings across the country.