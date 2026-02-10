When are New Jersey income taxes due in 2026? Filing deadlines, refund timeline

article

The Brief New Jersey income tax returns for the 2026 tax season are due in April. Most taxpayers can file electronically or by mail, with different processing times for refunds. Refunds that include the New Jersey Earned Income Tax Credit may take longer to process.



New Jersey residents filing their state income taxes in 2026 should be aware of the April deadline and the different timelines for receiving a refund.

What we know:

The New Jersey Division of Taxation says most individual income tax returns for the 2026 tax season are due in April. Taxpayers can file electronically or by mail, with electronic filing typically resulting in faster processing.

Refund timing depends on how a return is filed and whether additional review is required.

Federal tax deadline

The federal income tax filing deadline for the 2026 tax season is April 15, 2026. Many states, including New Jersey, generally align their filing deadlines with the federal schedule.

New Jersey tax deadline

New Jersey’s individual income tax filing deadline for the 2026 tax season is April 15, 2026, for most taxpayers.

Returns must be filed by that date to avoid penalties and interest unless an extension is requested.

Filing extensions in New Jersey

New Jersey allows taxpayers to request an extension of time to file their state income tax return. An extension provides additional time to submit paperwork, but any taxes owed must still be paid by the original April deadline to avoid penalties and interest.

How to file

New Jersey taxpayers can file their state income tax return electronically or by mail. The Division of Taxation encourages electronic filing, which generally allows returns and refunds to be processed faster.

Taxpayers who are owed a refund can choose direct deposit or receive a paper check, while those who owe taxes can submit payment when filing.

When will I get my New Jersey tax refund?

Refund processing times vary depending on how a return is filed and whether it requires additional review.

For returns filed after Jan. 26, 2026, the Division of Taxation says taxpayers should generally expect:

Four weeks or more for electronically filed returns

At least 12 weeks for mailed paper returns

15 weeks or more for returns requiring additional processing or paper returns sent by certified mail

Refunds that include a New Jersey Earned Income Tax Credit may take longer because those claims require additional review.

Taxpayers can check their refund status using the state’s "Where Is My Refund" tool or by calling 1-800-323-4400, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

How refunds are paid

New Jersey issues paper refund checks from the Property Tax Relief Fund. Direct deposit refunds appear as "State of N.J. NJSTTAXRFD."