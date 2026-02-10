When are New York income taxes due in 2026? Filing deadlines, refund timeline

article

The Brief New York State income tax returns for 2025 are due by April 15, 2026. Extensions for NY returns must be requested by April 15, 2026. NYC property tax bills are due quarterly or semi-annually beginning July 1, 2026.



New York taxpayers have until mid-April to file state income taxes, and New York City property owners will pay bills through the year on a set schedule.

Federal tax deadline

The federal individual income tax filing and payment deadline for most taxpayers is April 15, 2026. This is the same date many states use for their personal income tax returns, including New York.

New York State tax deadline

In New York State, the standard due date for individual income tax returns, including Form IT-201 for residents and Form IT-203 for nonresidents, is April 15, 2026.

You must file by that date to avoid late filing penalties and interest unless you obtain an approved extension.

Filing extensions in New York

New York allows taxpayers to request an extension of time to file their state income tax return. The extension request must be submitted by April 15, 2026, the regular filing deadline.

Generally, this extension gives you up to six extra months to file your return, meaning extended returns are due in October 2026, but you still must pay any tax owed by the original April deadline to avoid penalties and interest.

How to file

You can file your New York State income tax return electronically or by mail. E-filing is typically faster for processing and refunds, and many taxpayers choose to file both federal and state returns at the same time using software that supports both.

If you owe taxes, you can submit payment when you file, and if you’re due a refund, most people choose direct deposit to receive it more quickly.

When will I get my New York tax refund?

Refund timing depends on how and when you file, and whether there are any issues with your return. Electronic filing with direct deposit generally results in the fastest refund processing, while paper returns typically take longer. Delays can occur if additional review is required.

New York City property tax deadline

Property tax bills in New York City are tied to the fiscal year that runs from July 1 through June 30. Owners pay property taxes two or four times a year depending on the assessed value of the property.

For properties assessed at $250,000 or less, bills are mailed and due quarterly with standard due dates of July 1, October 1, January 1 and April 1. Payments made by the 15th of each month are covered by a grace period.

For properties assessed above that threshold, taxes are generally billed semi-annually with due dates of July 1 and January 1 and similar 15-day grace periods.

If a due date falls on a weekend or a federal holiday, payments are due on the next business day.