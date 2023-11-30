You better watch out: SantaCon is coming to town.

The SantaCon pub crawl is set to make its triumphant, tipsy return to the streets of New York City on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m.

Hundreds of Santa Clauses, elves and Rudolphs will descend upon the city for the divisive holiday tradition, a charity event that organizers said has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charitable causes such as City Harvest, FIGMENT NYC and Neighbors Together.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ People dressing up as Santa Clause gather during SantaCon day. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

While multiple bars across Manhattan are expected to participate in this year's event, the MTA is taking steps to ensure SantaCon will not be a rowdy affair on its trains.

In previous years, the MTA banned alcohol on Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road trains from 4 a.m. Saturday until noon on Sunday. There was also an increased police presence at Penn Station and Grand Central Terminal to enforce the weekend alcohol restriction.

NJ Transit prohibited all beverages on its trains, light rail vehicles and buses to coincide with the event.

"No beverages of any kind, in any type of container, open or closed, will be permitted on board trains, buses or light rail vehicles during this time," the agency said in a previous press release.

SantaCon begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 in Midtown Manhattan. The event lasts until 8 p.m.

***The exact map, list of participating bars and much more information will be announced closer to the event.