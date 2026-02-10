When are Connecticut income taxes due in 2026? Filing deadlines, refund timeline

article

Most Connecticut taxpayers must file and pay their state income taxes by mid-April, with options for extensions and online filing available.

The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS) has announced that the 2026 tax season is underway, and that Connecticut’s individual income tax return due date for the 2025 tax year is April 15, 2026, matching the federal deadline.

Taxpayers can file their state return electronically through the myconneCT portal or by mail, and those who need more time to complete their return may request a filing extension.

Federal tax deadline

The federal individual income tax filing and payment deadline for the 2026 tax season is April 15, 2026. Connecticut uses the same calendar date for its state income tax deadline.

Connecticut tax deadline

In Connecticut, individual income tax returns must be filed, and any tax owed paid on or before April 15, 2026, to avoid penalties and interest. If April 15 falls on a weekend or legal holiday, returns filed by the next business day are considered timely.

The deadline applies to resident, nonresident and part-year resident filers who must report taxable income to the state.

Filing extensions in Connecticut

Connecticut allows taxpayers to request an extension of time to file their income tax return. To do so, filers must submit Form CT-1040 EXT by the April 15 due date and pay any tax they expect to owe with the extension request.

An approved extension typically grants six additional months to file the return, pushing the deadline to Oct. 15, 2026, but it does not extend the time to pay taxes owed.

Taxpayers who already filed and received a federal extension may not need to file a separate Connecticut extension if they owe no additional state tax.

How to file

Connecticut taxpayers are encouraged to file their state income tax returns electronically through the myconneCT filing portal, which supports direct e-filing and payments.

Electronic filing generally results in faster processing and refunds. Commercial tax software that supports Connecticut filings can also be used, or returns may be mailed with payment vouchers if filing by paper.

When will I get my Connecticut tax refund?

Refund processing times vary based on how a return is filed and whether additional review is required. E-filed returns are processed most quickly, while paper returns may take longer.

The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services offers refund status tracking through the myconneCT portal and related tools, so taxpayers can check their refund progress online after filing.

Estimated taxes and next steps

Connecticut taxpayers who owe quarterly estimated income tax payments should note those deadlines — typically April 15, June 15, September 15 and January 15 — to avoid underpayment penalties.