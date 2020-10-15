What you need to know to navigate Medicare open enrollment

Starting Thursday and for the next seven weeks, seniors across the country have the chance to enroll or change their Medicare coverage for 2021. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, enrollment is moving all digital this time around.

That has left many senior citizens wondering where to even begin.

"Let's get someone who may be in our household who is more technology-savvy to sit down with us and go through the website with us," said financial planner David Raglan.

If you're alone, you can also contact your insurance company over the phone.

Next, take your time choosing your plan.

“Maybe you go with a plan that has a little more coverage this year because of the pandemic for the next 12 months. You’re paying more on a monthly basis for the next 12 months, but recognize you can make that change and scale it back next year," Raglan said.

The two most popular programs for Medicare are Part A and Part B.

Part A covers inpatient hospital care, nursing home care, hospice, and at-home care with the services usually free meaning there’s no premium to pay.

Part B covers outpatient hospital care, doctor bills, physical therapy, and more with the monthly premium projected to be about $144 for most enrollees in 2021.

"The more we know about our coverages, the better off we're going to be," Raglan said.

Open enrollment for Medicare ends December 7.