What will the future of remote learning be in NYC, NJ?

Many parents already wondering what school will look like for their kids next fall.

In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy says there will be no more virtual learning, but New York City School officials are still working out their guidance.

"The bottom line is, the central goal is to get all of our kids back in school in September," said Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday.

There is still work to do to ensure that every student and staff member returns to a safe learning and working environment. — NJEA President Marie Blistan

However, many parents want to know what will happen to the more than 1 million New York City public school students this fall. Will there be a fully remote option?

Both Mayor Bill de Blasio and the Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter say details should be released in the coming days.

"Every day we are meeting with the doctors, we are watching the information come out of the CDC and I expect in the next week or two we will be able to give parents a clear answer," said Porter during a town hall meeting on Thursday night.

The chancellor was asked what safety protocols would be in place if all students do return to the classrooms in September. She says schools will continue with testing, mask-wearing, with social distance as required, and hand sanitizing.

One challenge, overcapacity in school buildings. The chancellor says the city is assessing all of the buildings to ensure there is enough room for social distancing.

A survey conducted by City Councilman Brad Lander and City Council candidate Justin Krebs found that 36 percent of NYC families say they are worried about sending their children back into the classroom and that they want social distancing and mask-wearing to remain in place.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, parents already know what to expect in the fall. Virtual learning is coming to an end, and come September all students will be back in the classrooms.

"All students will be back in school for full-time in-person instruction come the start of the 2021-2022 school year," Murphy said on Monday.

The question now is, what will the return to schools look like?

Some school superintendents have requested to end mask requirements, but in a statement to FOX 5 NY, NJEA President Marie Blistan said:

Advertisement

"We hope and expect that all New Jersey public schools will safely open for full in-person instruction in the fall. We have worked very hard as a state to create the conditions to make that possible and New Jersey is moving in the right direction. There is still work to do to ensure that every student and staff member returns to a safe learning and working environment. Unfortunately, there are still many school buildings throughout the state that don’t meet minimum standards for the health and safety of students and educators. It is critical in every district that the district administration work collaboratively with school employees and other community stakeholders to use the federal funding from the American Rescue Plan in the most targeted and effective ways possible to meet the health, safety and educational needs of our students. Just as we have done all year in the many places where schools have been able to open for in person instruction, we will need to continue to follow the best scientific and medical guidance on how to keep students and staff safe and healthy."