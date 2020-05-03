What will businesses look like after the coronavirus crisis?

As parts of the county slowly begin to reopen, there’s no doubt that businesses are going to look and operate a lot differently than before.

Italian design company Avio Interiors released images of what could be the future of commercial airline seating: plexiglass barriers and more space between passengers.

Melissa Fleischut, president & CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association, says there will be social distancing when restaurants reopen.

Measures could include face coverings for workers and guests, strict hand-washing and sanitizing protocols and limited dining capacity.

But, that could be a challenge for business.

“The restaurant industry typically has a 3-5% profit margin when the restaurant is 100% occupied and things are going well, so it’s going to be very hard to pay 100% of your expenses if you’re limited to 50% of your income,” she said.

As for gyms, Michael Marinaccio, owner of the Retro Fitness in Fairfield, NJ, says he had already switched to a high-tech cleaning system right before all gyms were shut down. He says that will continue.

“This will be the protocol, will be doing an electrostatic disinfectant cleaning that’ll be part of your maintenance, so to speak,” he said. “We’ll be performing that every single month.”

Marinaccio says the new normal will included sectioning off machines, and swapping group classes for private training.