Things to do this weekend in the New York City area
NEW YORK - From rap and rock, to even some Latin flair and laughs, here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend across New Jersey and New York City:
FRIDAY: Bow Wow, Keri Hilson, Mario and more take over Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!
Bow Wow, Keri Hilson, Mario and more take over Prudential Center tonight for The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!
FRIDAY: Louis Tomlinson, formerly of One Direction, at Irving Plaza.
Louis Tomlinson takes over Irving Plaza tonight
Also, soak in some laughs all weekend long with the New York Comedy Fest:
FRIDAY: John Mulaney performs at UBS Arena and Conan O'Brien plays at the Beacon Theatre.
John Mulaney performs tonight at UBS Arena
SATURDAY: Wanda Sykes takes the stage at Beacon Theatre.
Wanda Sykes takes the stage tonight at Beacon Theatre.
SUNDAY: Bill Maher brings his act to Hulu Theater.
Bill Maher brings his act Sunday to Hulu Theater
SUNDAY: The iconic 2000s rock band Paramore takes the stage at the Beacon Theatre.
Paramore takes the stage Sunday at the Beacon Theatre
And end the weekend with a bang in Brooklyn with Marc Anthony on his Viviendo Tour at Barclays Center.
Marc Anthony performs on his Viviendo Tour to end the weekend at Barclays Center