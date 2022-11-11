Expand / Collapse search

Things to do this weekend in the New York City area

Entertainment
NEW YORK - From rap and rock, to even some Latin flair and laughs, here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend across New Jersey and New York City:

FRIDAY: Bow Wow, Keri Hilson, Mario and more take over Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!

FRIDAY: Louis Tomlinson, formerly of One Direction, at Irving Plaza.

Also, soak in some laughs all weekend long with the New York Comedy Fest:

FRIDAY: John Mulaney performs at UBS Arena and Conan O'Brien plays at the Beacon Theatre.

SATURDAY: Wanda Sykes takes the stage at Beacon Theatre.

SUNDAY: Bill Maher brings his act to Hulu Theater.

SUNDAY: The iconic 2000s rock band Paramore takes the stage at the Beacon Theatre.

And end the weekend with a bang in Brooklyn with Marc Anthony on his Viviendo Tour at Barclays Center.

