What to know about the PATH fare increase

The Brief PATH fares will increase to $3.25 for a single ride starting Tuesday under a new pricing plan from the Port Authority. Riders can still save with multi-trip options, which lower the per-ride cost to about $3.10. Officials also say SmartLink cards will be phased out by fall 2026 as the system transitions to contactless payments.



PATH riders will see higher fares starting Monday as the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey rolls out its latest price increases across the rail system linking Manhattan and New Jersey.

What we know:

The base one-way fare will rise to $3.25 for single rides, including payments made through contactless tap-and-go, SmartLink cards and MetroCards.

Multi-ride options will offer slight discounts. A 10-trip pack will cost $31, while 20-trip and 40-trip options will be priced at $62 and $124, respectively, bringing the per-ride cost down to $3.10.

Reduced fares for eligible riders, including seniors and people with disabilities, will be set at $1.60 per ride.

NEWARK, NJ - JUNE 14: People board a Path train headed for the World Trade Center in New York City at Penn Station on June 14, 2025, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) Expand

Unlimited passes will also increase, with a one-day pass costing $12.50, a seven-day pass $42.75 and a 30-day pass $131.50.

The Port Authority said the fare adjustments are part of a broader effort to support system upgrades and ongoing maintenance.

Officials also noted that SmartLink cards will be phased out in fall 2026 as PATH transitions to its contactless TAPP payment system. MetroCards will continue to be accepted into 2026, though an exact end date has not been announced.

The agency encouraged riders to begin using remaining balances on SmartLink cards ahead of the transition.

PATH does not accept OMNY, the contactless payment system used by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.