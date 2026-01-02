What to know about Mark Levine, NYC’s new comptroller

The Brief Mark D. Levine was sworn in as New York City’s 52nd comptroller, taking on the role of chief fiscal watchdog overseeing city finances, pension funds, and agency audits. A longtime city official, Levine brings nearly 25 years of public service experience, including stints as a City Council member and Manhattan borough president, where he focused on housing affordability, tenant protections, and economic stability. Levine won the Democratic nomination in a competitive borough-by-borough race, positioning himself as an independent voice in city government and signaling he is prepared to push back against the mayor when necessary while supporting Democratic leadership in general elections.



New York City has a new comptroller, with Mark D. Levine sworn into office on Thursday.

What we know:

Levine, 56, becomes the 52nd comptroller in the city’s history, succeeding former Comptroller Brad Lander.

Levine will take on the role of chief fiscal watchdog responsible for auditing city agencies, overseeing public pension funds, and monitoring the city’s financial health.

Levine was inaugurated on the steps of City Hall, where he outlined priorities centered on fiscal accountability, public trust, and protecting the retirement security of city workers.

"A comptroller also understands the consequences for working class families when they are excluded from our economic system." — NYC Comptroller Mark Levine

In his inaugural address, Levine said the comptroller’s office must ensure the city’s budget reflects public values and that government agencies remain accountable.

He also issued a letter to New Yorkers detailing his vision for the office, which includes safeguarding pension assets, strengthening oversight of city agencies, and ensuring nonprofits contracted by the city are paid on time.

"We will protect the immigrants of this city so that families are not ripped apart by masked unnamed government agents." — NYC Comptroller Mark Levine

Levine said the role requires independence, particularly when reviewing the actions of the mayoral administration and other city agencies.

Levine was born in Chicago, Illinois and raised in Columbia, Maryland and speaks fluent Spanish and Hebrew. He has two children and is married to Ivelisse Suarez.

Levine brings nearly 25 years of experience in public service and community development to the position.

He began his career as a bilingual math and science teacher in the South Bronx before founding Neighborhood Trust Federal Credit Union in the 1990s.

He later served eight years on the New York City Council, where he chaired the Committees on Parks and Health and led the Council’s Jewish Caucus.

In 2022, Levine was elected Manhattan borough president, where he focused on housing affordability and economic stability. He identified sites for tens of thousands of potential housing units and supported policies aimed at expanding affordable housing while strengthening tenant protections.

Primaries

The comptroller race drew less uncertainty than the Democratic mayoral primary.

Levine, then Manhattan borough president, was widely viewed as the front-runner in a contest against Brooklyn Council Member Justin Brannan.

Preliminary results from the Board of Elections showed Levine winning the Democratic nomination with 48% of the vote to Brannan’s 34%.

During the primary campaign, Levine described the comptroller as the city’s chief accountant and an independent fiscal watchdog. He criticized President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and said he wanted to make New York City more welcoming for small businesses.

Levine acknowledged he could serve as a counterweight to a more progressive mayor but said he would support the Democratic nominee in the general election. "I am a Democrat who supports Democrats in general elections," Levine told PIX11, adding that the comptroller should be able to "push back" against the mayor "when necessary."

The New York City comptroller oversees the city’s finances — managing its $100 billion-plus budget, auditing city agencies, reviewing contracts, and monitoring the city’s pension funds. The Comptroller also acts as a financial watchdog, ensuring that taxpayer money is spent efficiently and transparently.