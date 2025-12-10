NYC Comptroller Lander announces he will run for Congress

The Brief New York City Comptroller Brad Lander will run for Congress against Rep. Dan Goldman. The Lander for Congress campaign released a launch video highlighting Lander’s decades of public service as a housing organizer, City Councilmember and Comptroller. In the video, Lander also argues that in this urgent moment, NY-10 residents want leaders "who will fight, not fold." The video also evokes Mr. Rogers’ neighborhood, and the idea that empathy is our shared superpower in dark times.



New York City Comptroller Brad Lander will run for Congress against Rep. Dan Goldman, promising to offer courageous leadership in the face of Donald Trump’s attacks on New Yorkers.

"I know it’s corny, but I love the idea that democracy is just neighbors working together to make our lives in common better. And ok, I’m biased, but I think we do it here, better than anywhere." — Brad Lander

The Lander for Congress campaign released a launch video highlighting Lander’s decades of public service as a housing organizer, City Councilmember and Comptroller.

In the video, Lander also argues that in this urgent moment, NY-10 residents want leaders "who will fight, not fold." Who recognizes this is "a five-alarm fire for our democracy." Who doesn't "act like it is business as usual." The video also evokes Mr. Rogers’ neighborhood, and the idea that empathy is our shared superpower in dark times.

Lander running for Congress

What we know:

Lander, who previously ran for New York City mayor before dropping out and endorsing Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, has announced he will run for New York's 10th District.

The backstory:

Lander was arrested in Sept. after he and other elected officials tried to gain access to detention cells in 26 Federal Plaza.

Earlier this month, the comptroller pleaded not guilty to in federal court.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Comptroller Brad Lander is arrested as he joins 11 local elected officials inside lower Manhattan’s federal building, demanding access to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) holding area on the building’s 1 Expand

The comptroller was also arrested in June, where he faced now-dropped charges of assaulting an ICE officer.

He had claimed the ICE agents threatened to arrest him if he did not allow them to detain a man facing immigration issues.

Lander said he told the agents he would comply if they explained why the man was being taken or presented a warrant. Instead, he said, they arrested him and took him into custody.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JUNE 17: New York City mayoral candidate and city comptroller Brad Lander who was arrested outside a federal immigration courtroom by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers on June 17, 2025, talks to his pro-immi Expand

ICE responded to the incident by accusing Lander of assaulting a federal agent and impeding an investigation. Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said:

"New York City Comptroller Brad Lander was arrested for assaulting law enforcement and impeding a federal officer. Our heroic ICE law enforcement officers face a 413% increase in assaults against them — it is wrong that politicians seeking higher office undermine law enforcement safety to get a viral moment. No one is above the law, and if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will face consequences."

What they're saying:

A spokesperson from Goldman's campaign provided this statement to FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay:

"Dan is focused on stopping the Trump administration from what they're doing to immigrant families in his district right now. He’s proud of his progressive record in Congress and will deal with Brad and other challengers in the new year."