What to know about the Farah and Debbie Louis bribery probe

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The Brief Federal prosecutors are investigating whether NYC Councilmember Farah Louis and her sister, a top aide to Gov. Kathy Hochul, took bribes or kickbacks tied to migrant shelter contracts. A search warrant shows investigators are examining whether the sisters used their positions to help a Brooklyn nonprofit secure more than $200 million in city funding. Debbie Louis has been placed on leave as the probe continues; no charges have been filed, and the investigation remains ongoing.



Federal prosecutors are investigating whether New York City Councilmember Farah Louis and her sister, Debbie Louis, accepted bribes or kickbacks tied to city funding for a migrant shelter provider.

Farah Louis is a Brooklyn Democrat who represents the 45th Council District. Her sister, Debbie Louis, serves as an aide to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, working as assistant secretary for New York City intergovernmental affairs.

Search warrant outlines alleged ties to migrant shelter contracts

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 25: Democratic Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani takes photos with supporters inside of Lips Cafe alongside Assembly member Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn and Councilmember Farah Louis on October 25, 2025 in the East Flatbush Expand

According to a search warrant obtained by The Associated Press and signed March 19, investigators are examining whether the sisters received benefits in exchange for actions taken to help a Brooklyn-based nonprofit secure city contracts.

Officials accused of exchanging influence for benefits, warrant says

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 19: Council Member Farah Louis speaks during the 40th Annual Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at Brooklyn Academy of Music on January 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Brooklyn Acade Expand

The nonprofit, BHRAGS Home Care Inc., provides in-home care services and expanded into operating migrant shelters in 2022 as thousands of asylum seekers arrived in New York City. The organization has since received more than $200 million in contracts from the city’s Department of Homeless Services.

Case adds to oversight concerns around migrant services spending

Prosecutors are seeking evidence of financial transactions and communications that could show whether Farah and Debbie Louis used their positions to benefit the nonprofit in return for payments or other perks.

Debbie Louis has been placed on leave after the governor’s office learned of the investigation. Neither sister has publicly commented.

A search warrant does not mean criminal charges will be filed, but it shows investigators have enough evidence to continue examining potential wrongdoing.