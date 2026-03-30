Federal investigation targets NYC council member and sister over shelter deals

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The Brief Federal authorities are investigating New York City Council member Farah Louis, her sister Debbie Louis and Edu Hermelyn, the husband of New York State Assembly member Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn. They are being investigated for possible bribes or kickbacks tied to city contracts for BHRAGS Home Care migrant shelters. Debbie Louis was placed on leave; Hermelyn previously advised Eric Adams and Andrew Cuomo’s 2025 mayoral campaign.



Federal authorities are examining whether New York City Council member Farah Louis and her sister, Debbie Louis, received improper benefits related to city contracts for migrant shelters, according to reporting by The Associated Press.

A federal search warrant obtained by the AP shows that investigators are looking into possible corruption involving Louis, who represents Brooklyn’s 45th City Council district, and her sister, who works as Gov. Kathy Hochul's assistant secretary for intergovernmental affairs.

The warrant also names Edu Hermelyn, husband of state Assembly member Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, who chairs the Brooklyn Democratic Party.

Edu Hermelyn resigned from an advisory role under former Mayor Eric Adams amid questions about a possible conflict of interest. He also advised former Gov. Andrew Cuomo during his 2025 mayoral campaign. According to The Associated Press, the federal warrant raises suspicions but does not indicate that Hermelyn has been accused of any wrongdoing.

Over a dozen city contracts worth $200 million

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Federal prosecutors are investigating whether these individuals accepted bribes or kickbacks tied to BHRAGS Home Care Inc., a Brooklyn‑based company that shifted from in‑home medical care to running emergency migrant shelters in 2022.

Since then, the firm has won more than a dozen city contracts worth over $200 million, and investigators want to know if those awards were improperly influenced, according to The Associated Press.

Following the federal inquiry, Debbie Louis was placed on leave from her role in Hochul’s office.

Attempts to reach Farah Louis and Hermelyn for comment were not returned, and the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn declined to comment, the AP reported.