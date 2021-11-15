What is Tik-Tok hair?

The look is widely recognized: Thick, fluffy waves or curls brushed toward the face, covering much of the forehead, and dusting the eyelashes.

Chances are, you probably didn't know the latest men's hairstyle trend has its very own name: "Tik-Tok hair."

Professional hairstylist Stephen Marinaro, more commonly known as TheSalonGuy, has mastered the Tik-Tok hair trend. He even has his own YouTube page dedicated to tutorials. Some of them have more than a million views.

"When a Tik-Tok creator or influencer does something, whether it's makeup or hair, other people want to look like them," Marinaro says.

Generation-Z celebrities are also sporting the popular look including Shawn Mendes, Harry Styles, Logan Paul, and Ed Sheeran.

"During the lockdown, people weren't getting haircuts and their hair was getting longer," barber Artem Nasimov tells FOX 5 NY.

If you already have long, luscious locks, the look won't require much maintenance. If you have straight or fine hair, you'll need the right products.

"It takes much longer to style out. You've got to use mousse, blow it out, hairspray it," Nasimov says.

Say goodbye to those fauxhawks and combovers: Tik-Tok hair may very well live on for years to come.