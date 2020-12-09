What is Shop Harlem?

Shopping at your local stores is critical to their survival. The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated many small businesses, including many Black-owned shops. An event called Shop Harlem highlights Harlem's Black-owned stores, restaurants, and bars.

Shop Harlem runs all month. You can learn more about it and special events at experienceharlem.com.

SHOP HARLEM PARTICIPANTS

AT&T, 81 W 125th St, att.com

67 Orange Street, 2082 Frederick Douglass Blvd, 67orangestreet.com

Anthony Maxwell, anthonymaxwell.com

Advertisement

The Brownstone, 24 E 125th St, thebrownstonewoman.com

The Boys and Girls Club of Harlem, 521 West 145th Street, bgcharlem.org/

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Dream With Your Eyez Open

FOLKUS, folkus.co

Frederick Benjamin, shop.frederickbenjamin.com

Harlem Business Alliance, 275 Malcolm X Blvd, hbany.org

Harlem's Heaven Hats, 2538 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd, harlemsheaven.com

Harlem Haberdashery, 245 Lenox Ave, harlemhaberdashery.com

Harlem Park to Park, harlemparktopark.org

Harlem Stage, 150 Convent Ave, harlemstage.org

IN-18 LLC, IN-18.com

ImaniLia Fashions, imanilia.com

Ma Smith's Dessert Café, 2380 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd, masmithdessertcafe.com

NiLu, 191 Lenox Ave, shopnilu.com

Reynoir LLC, society6.com/createperiodfestival

ROKMIL Fitness

Ron Donovan Footwear & Accessories, rondonovandesigns.com

Ruby's Vintage/Sexy Taco, 2340 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd, rubysvintageharlem.com

Sundae Sermon, sundaesermon.com

SimpleeBEAUTIFUL CurlyTexturedBAR, 115 Edgecombe Ave, simpleebeautiful.com

Ruth Nathan's, ruthnathans.com

Soular Powered, etsy.com/shop/soularpowered

Society 6/Reynoir, society6.com/createperiodfestival

TASTE4LY, www.taste4ly.com

Totton Body Lab, www.neiltotton.com

Wines by Mozel, 2254 Adam Clayton Powell Blvd, winesbymozel.com