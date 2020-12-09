What is Shop Harlem?
NEW YORK - Shopping at your local stores is critical to their survival. The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated many small businesses, including many Black-owned shops. An event called Shop Harlem highlights Harlem's Black-owned stores, restaurants, and bars.
Shop Harlem runs all month. You can learn more about it and special events at experienceharlem.com.
SHOP HARLEM PARTICIPANTS
AT&T, 81 W 125th St, att.com
67 Orange Street, 2082 Frederick Douglass Blvd, 67orangestreet.com
Anthony Maxwell, anthonymaxwell.com
The Brownstone, 24 E 125th St, thebrownstonewoman.com
The Boys and Girls Club of Harlem, 521 West 145th Street, bgcharlem.org/
Dream With Your Eyez Open
FOLKUS, folkus.co
Frederick Benjamin, shop.frederickbenjamin.com
Harlem Business Alliance, 275 Malcolm X Blvd, hbany.org
Harlem's Heaven Hats, 2538 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd, harlemsheaven.com
Harlem Haberdashery, 245 Lenox Ave, harlemhaberdashery.com
Harlem Park to Park, harlemparktopark.org
Harlem Stage, 150 Convent Ave, harlemstage.org
IN-18 LLC, IN-18.com
ImaniLia Fashions, imanilia.com
Ma Smith's Dessert Café, 2380 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd, masmithdessertcafe.com
NiLu, 191 Lenox Ave, shopnilu.com
Reynoir LLC, society6.com/createperiodfestival
ROKMIL Fitness
Ron Donovan Footwear & Accessories, rondonovandesigns.com
Ruby's Vintage/Sexy Taco, 2340 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd, rubysvintageharlem.com
Sundae Sermon, sundaesermon.com
SimpleeBEAUTIFUL CurlyTexturedBAR, 115 Edgecombe Ave, simpleebeautiful.com
Ruth Nathan's, ruthnathans.com
Soular Powered, etsy.com/shop/soularpowered
Society 6/Reynoir, society6.com/createperiodfestival
TASTE4LY, www.taste4ly.com
Totton Body Lab, www.neiltotton.com
Wines by Mozel, 2254 Adam Clayton Powell Blvd, winesbymozel.com