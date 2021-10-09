What is 'Latinx'?

The gender-neutral term "Latinx" has emerged as an alternative to describe the Hispanic or Latino population.

The word was added to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary in 2018.

Belize Hernandez, from The Center, a group that advocates for the LGBTQ community says the word is where a person’s Latino and gender identity intersects.

"Latinx would be a way to reclaim the identity of Latinidad or Latino what most people would consider Latin heritage in a way that would be more inclusive to their gender identity," says Hernandez.

According to a recent study from the Pew Research Center, 23 percent of adults who identify as Hispanic or Latino heard of the term Latinx. The study also found that 3 percent say they use the term.

Lázaro Lima, a Hunter College professor at the Department of Africana and Puerto Rican/Latino Studies says the term has been met with criticism.

"The term is not going to satisfy anyone all the time but it really does satisfy people in a way that makes the possibility for being American ones that recognizes the diversity we have in the United States," says Lima.

"No one is saying you can’t say Hispanic or Latin no one is canceling that option for you," says Hernandez.

Although the word Latinx has yet to be fully embraced, the term comes during a broader movement in regards to gender identity.

