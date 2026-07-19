Westchester County closes 9 beaches after Saturday's rain

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The Brief Westchester County has closed nine beaches because of the impacts of Saturday's rain. Nine beaches in Mamaroneck, Rye and New Rochelle. The beaches will be closed on Sunday, July 19 and Monday, July 20, and may reopen



Westchester County has closed more than a half dozen beaches for the next several days after Saturday's rain.

Westchester County closes beaches

What we know:

The county announced the closure of nine beaches for the rest of Sunday, July 19 and Monday, July 20.

The following beaches will all be closed through Monday:

Mamaroneck

Harbor Island

Beach Point Club

Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club

Orienta Beach Club

Rye

Coveleigh Club

New Rochelle

Davenport Club

Greentree Club

Surf Club

Hudson Park Beach

Why are these Westchester County beaches closed?

Dig deeper:

The nine beaches are closed because of the heavy rain that blanketed the region on Saturday.

Westchester County's Department of Health sometimes closes beaches after excessive rain because of potential bacterial contamination in the water.

"Heavy rains and discharges from stormwater drains directly affect these waters," the health department writes on its website. "As a result, these waters may contain high levels of harmful bacteria that may cause illness after a heavy rain."

When will these Westchester County beaches reopen?

What's next:

The beaches won't open until at least Tuesday, July 21, but that could be delayed if there's more rain in the area before then, according to county officials.

How long the beaches stay closed depends on how much rain falls.

More than ½ inch of rain: 1 day closure

More than 1 inch of rain: 2 day closure

More than 2 inches of rain: TBD