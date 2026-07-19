Westchester County closes 9 beaches after Saturday's rain
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. - Westchester County has closed more than a half dozen beaches for the next several days after Saturday's rain.
Westchester County closes beaches
What we know:
The county announced the closure of nine beaches for the rest of Sunday, July 19 and Monday, July 20.
The following beaches will all be closed through Monday:
Mamaroneck
- Harbor Island
- Beach Point Club
- Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club
- Orienta Beach Club
Rye
- Coveleigh Club
New Rochelle
- Davenport Club
- Greentree Club
- Surf Club
- Hudson Park Beach
Why are these Westchester County beaches closed?
Dig deeper:
The nine beaches are closed because of the heavy rain that blanketed the region on Saturday.
Westchester County's Department of Health sometimes closes beaches after excessive rain because of potential bacterial contamination in the water.
"Heavy rains and discharges from stormwater drains directly affect these waters," the health department writes on its website. "As a result, these waters may contain high levels of harmful bacteria that may cause illness after a heavy rain."
When will these Westchester County beaches reopen?
What's next:
The beaches won't open until at least Tuesday, July 21, but that could be delayed if there's more rain in the area before then, according to county officials.
How long the beaches stay closed depends on how much rain falls.
- More than ½ inch of rain: 1 day closure
- More than 1 inch of rain: 2 day closure
- More than 2 inches of rain: TBD
The Source: Information in this story is from the Westchester County Department of Health.