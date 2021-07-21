Westchester continues vaccination push as COVID-19 infections rise

Not long ago, the lines to get a vaccination at the Westchester County Center wrapped around the block. In fact, many were lucky if they even got an appointment.

Months later, walk-ins are now welcomed at this state-run vaccine site as National guard troops sit under tents waiting for whoever decides to come.

There has been a slight uptick in COVID cases in Westchester County with the last recorded number totaling nearly 600 active cases. Nearly 80% of adults 18 and older have been vaccinated in Westchester County, but there are plenty who aren’t which is why County Executive George Latimer says a number of pop-up sites will be coming to cities this week.

The Westchester County Department of Health announced Wednesday that it is booking appointments for free back-to-school vaccine clinics in Yonkers on Mondays and Thursdays from July 26 through the end of August, and on Friday in White Plains from July 23 through the end of August to get children the vaccines they need to return to school.

"Our clinics have the vaccines children need to start their in-person learning on time, including COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 12 and older. I also encourage families with their own healthcare provider to call now and avoid the September rush, because there are many families who must catch up on visits they missed during the past pandemic year," said Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler, MD.

Despite the push by officials, there are still many vaccine holdouts in the county. The Jimenez brothers were two of that number before they decided to get their first Pfizer shot on Wednesday. They weren’t sure they’d ever get the vaccine, but as the Delta variant threatens much of the US, Alberto and Kevin say they want to travel again and go out.

"The last year has been tough. It’s been too long," said Alberto.

Even the elderly are still holding out. A Westchester woman, who suffers from Asthma, was afraid to come out of the house to get vaccinated, but finally, she did.

