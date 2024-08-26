Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Long Island, CT l Weather forecast

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Long Island and Connecticut until 7 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm watch

According to the NWS, possible severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and large hail are possible this afternoon and early this evening, especially for southeast Connecticut and eastern Long Island.

Rainfall rates up to 1 inch per hour could create the potential for isolated flash flooding.

Looking ahead, Wednesday into Wednesday night could also see the potential for more severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and large hail, the NWS says.

Weather NYC

This afternoon, New York City could see scattered showers and thunderstorms under partly sunny skies with a high near 82. The chance of precipitation is 30%.