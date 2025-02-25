Spring-like temps in NYC: What to expect as weather warms up this week

The Brief Is it February – or May – in New York City? Temperatures are expected to remain in the 50s for much of the workweek. It's quite a difference from last week, when high temperatures were running well below average.



It sure feels like springtime in New York City.

While we’re quickly approaching the start of meteorological spring, forecasters are tracking a major pattern change that is ushering in warmer temperatures this week for much of the U.S., including the Big Apple.

Timeline:

Above-average temperatures have developed across the East Coast, with many locations warming to about 10 degrees higher than average – which is quite the difference from last week when high temperatures were running well below average.

Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers after 3 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 55.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Thursday: A 50% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 46.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

When is the first day of spring?

What they're saying:

Spring officially begins in the Northern Hemisphere at 5:01 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 20.

According to the Farmers' Alamac, we typically celebrate the first day of spring on March 21.

Why does the first day of spring always change?

Dig deeper:

According to the Farmers' Alamac, there are a few reasons why the first day of spring can vary:

A year doesn't consist of a whole number of days, and the seasons follow the same pattern. Leap year days can factor in. Earth’s elliptical orbit is changing its orientation (skew).