Spring-like temps in NYC: What to expect as weather warms up this week
NEW YORK CITY - It sure feels like springtime in New York City.
While we’re quickly approaching the start of meteorological spring, forecasters are tracking a major pattern change that is ushering in warmer temperatures this week for much of the U.S., including the Big Apple.
Timeline:
Above-average temperatures have developed across the East Coast, with many locations warming to about 10 degrees higher than average – which is quite the difference from last week when high temperatures were running well below average.
- Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers after 3 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 55.
- Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 53.
- Thursday: A 50% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.
- Friday: Sunny, with a high near 46.
- Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53.
When is the first day of spring?
What they're saying:
Spring officially begins in the Northern Hemisphere at 5:01 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 20.
According to the Farmers' Alamac, we typically celebrate the first day of spring on March 21.
Why does the first day of spring always change?
Dig deeper:
According to the Farmers' Alamac, there are a few reasons why the first day of spring can vary:
- A year doesn't consist of a whole number of days, and the seasons follow the same pattern.
- Leap year days can factor in.
- Earth’s elliptical orbit is changing its orientation (skew).