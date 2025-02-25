Expand / Collapse search

Spring-like temps in NYC: What to expect as weather warms up this week

By
Published  February 25, 2025 9:28am EST
New York City
FOX 5 NY

NYC weather forecast

NYC weather forecast

The Brief

    • Is it February – or May – in New York City?
    • Temperatures are expected to remain in the 50s for much of the workweek.
    • It's quite a difference from last week, when high temperatures were running well below average.

NEW YORK CITY - It sure feels like springtime in New York City. 

While we’re quickly approaching the start of meteorological spring, forecasters are tracking a major pattern change that is ushering in warmer temperatures this week for much of the U.S., including the Big Apple.

Timeline:

Above-average temperatures have developed across the East Coast, with many locations warming to about 10 degrees higher than average – which is quite the difference from last week when high temperatures were running well below average.

  • Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers after 3 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 55.
  • Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 53.
  • Thursday: A 50% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.
  • Friday: Sunny, with a high near 46.
  • Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

When is the first day of spring?

What they're saying:

Spring officially begins in the Northern Hemisphere at 5:01 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 20.

According to the Farmers' Alamac, we typically celebrate the first day of spring on March 21.

Why does the first day of spring always change?

Dig deeper:

According to the Farmers' Alamac, there are a few reasons why the first day of spring can vary:

  1. A year doesn't consist of a whole number of days, and the seasons follow the same pattern.
  2. Leap year days can factor in.
  3. Earth’s elliptical orbit is changing its orientation (skew).

The Source

    • This article includes reporting from FOX Weather, as well as the National Weather Service.
