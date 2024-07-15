NYC weather update: New heat wave threatens region with potential storms | Radar, timeline

The heat and humidity will once again take aim at NYC this week, prompting the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

"The heat's cranked up, but it feels hotter, and it's going to be that way, heat wave number three coming at us here," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

If the heat remains above average through Tuesday as forecast, it will mark the third heat wave of the summer for New Yorkers. But will the humidity create the chance for storms later?

"And then some storms, or at least on the futurecast, are forecast to kind of blast through here real quick," Woods said.

Here's everything you need to know, including radar for the NYC area, advisories/warnings in place and a timeline of this week's weather.

Heat advisories and warnings are in place across the Tri-State area.

"Basically, anytime you see dew point temperatures in the 60s and 70s, it means it is sticky, muggy and humid. It almost feels like after you get done taking a hot shower and you step outside of the shower, right, you feel all of that moisture. That's what it feels like when dew points are in the mid and upper 70s. And then we have what's called a heat index or what it feels like to exposed skin," FOX Weather Meteorologist Michael Estime said.

Monday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Heat index values as high as 96.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 96.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82.