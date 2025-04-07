Rain, wind, cool temps highlight weather this week in NYC: Forecast

The Brief Many New Yorkers woke up to rain and cool temperatures to begin the workweek. The wet weather followed a weekend in New York City that saw similar conditions. The cool temperatures and threat of rain are expected to remain this week.



Many people across the Tri-State area woke up to rain and cool temperatures to begin the workweek, following a weekend in NYC that saw similar conditions.

How is the weather today?

Local perspective:

According to the National Weather Service, the wet weather should end around 2 p.m., but a chance will still remain for the afternoon hours. High temperatures will only be in the mid-40s.

Tonight will see a 30% chance of rain, mainly before 9 p.m. Skies will be cloudy, then gradually become partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

NYC weekly forecast

What's next:

The cool temperatures, as well as the threat of rain for some days, are expected to remain this week in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY, US - SEPTEMBER 29: Heavy rain causes interruptions in public transportation in New York, United States on September 29, 2023. While the rain caused some subway stations to be disabled and many streets to be flooded, New Yorkers using p

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 49.

Thursday: A 30% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: A 50 % chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

What they're saying:

"The wet weather does make a comeback at the end of the week too," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

NYC weather radar

