Upstate NY snow, NYC cold snap: How long will it last? LIVE coverage

New York City saw chilly conditions this morning, with temperatures barely making it out of the 30s across most of the Tri-State area. The cold weather even prompted frost advisories for parts of the region.

More than 253 million people will see below-avergae temperatures on Tuesday. (FOX Weather)

"We are off to a very chilly start this morning with temperatures running about 10° cooler than normal," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said in a post on X, formally Twitter.

Today will see mostly sunny skies, but temperatures won't make it into the 60s.

Wednesday morning will see similar conditions to this morning, with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the low-40s.

Average first freeze. (FOX Weather)

"We start off even cooler tomorrow morning, hard to believe that, but it is the case," Woods said.

Similar temperatures will remain during the work-week before the weekend.

"We have above-normal temperatures as we head toward the upcoming weekend, with the sun," Woods said.

The 6- to 10-day temperature outlook from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center. (FOX Weather)

Sunday is expected to begin the warm up, with sunny skies and temperatures in the low-70s.

Meanwhile, a dusting of snow fell over Saranac Lake, New York, on Monday morning, with snowflakes observed outside the Hotel Saranac in the quaint Adirondack village.

Additional footage taken by Chris Luft also showed light snow falling on nearby Lake Placid.

La Niña is still running late, and when it finally gets here, it doesn’t look like it’s now going to stick around very long, and that could adjust some of the winter seasonal outlooks.

"A weaker La Niña implies that it would be less likely to result in conventional winter impacts," NOAA wrote in its October forecast update. "Though predictable signals could still influence the forecast guidance."

La Nina Weather Impacts. (FOX Weather)

If La Niña conditions do arrive in time for winter, that would usually bring an overall wetter, cooler winter to the northern US and a drier, milder winter to the South.

But with now a weak La Niña expected, the pattern may not have as much of a significant influence. In that case, if neutral phase conditions hold, there are fewer kinks in the jet stream, meaning more regional patterns dominate local weather. A weak La Niña may just occasionally nudge the pattern toward La Niña favored conditions.

Andrew Wulfeck, with FOX Weather, helped contribute to this report.