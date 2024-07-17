NYC severe weather alert: Heavy rain, damaging winds threaten NY, NJ, CT l Forecast

Wednesday presents another severe weather threat for NYC, which is at risk of seeing damaging thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts across NY, NJ and CT.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will begin to develop during the midday hours and will begin to charge off to the east, according to the FOX Forecast Center. The storms will likely approach during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

New York weather forecast

"The storm chances really want to pick up after I'd say between 6 to 8:00, and some showers and storms come on in here," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

Here's everything you need to know about the severe weather threat for Wednesday, including impacts, timing and the current radar.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has highlighted parts of the Tri-State area at risk of severe weather, which has been placed in a Level 2 out of 5 threat on the SPC’s 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat in the Northeast on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (FOX Weather)

Thunderstorms that do develop during the day will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts.

This graphic shows the damaging wind threat in the Northeast on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (FOX Weather)

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 88. Heat index values as high as 97. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 75. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Weather in New York tomorrow

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers before 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tornado NYC?

As of Wednesday morning, the conditions in the atmosphere don't appear favorable for tornadoes to develop. But is one possible?

"But we're also at risk of storms. A cold front is on the way, so we're in the slight risk zone for those strong to severe storms with heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail and the possibility of an isolated tornado," Woods said.

Rome New York tornado

On Tuesday night, storms wreaked havoc across New York, where a state of emergency was declared due to the extensive thunderstorm and tornado damage.

Photos taken around Rome show roofs ripped from buildings around town, with numerous toppled trees and power lines. Some buildings suffered partial collapse while others sustained heavy damage that scattered debris down busy city streets.

This map from AirNow.gov shows the current air quality in the New York City area. Click here if you're having trouble viewing the embedded map.

