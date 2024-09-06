NYC weather: Hourly rain timeline, forecast for this weekend

The unofficial end to summer in NYC has passed. How will the first weekend afterward look for NY, NJ and CT?

"You might get a few sprinkles today but more substantial rain will be coming through Saturday afternoon and evening with a cold front passing by," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said in a post on X, formally Twitter. "Sunday looks better!"

Here's what you need to know about this weekend's weather in the NYC area:

Weather in NYC today

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

NYC hourly weather

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Steady temperature around 71. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Weather futurecast for this NYC weekend.

Saturday night: Showers likely before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 55. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 57.