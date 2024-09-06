NYC weather: Hourly rain timeline, forecast for this weekend
NEW YORK CITY - The unofficial end to summer in NYC has passed. How will the first weekend afterward look for NY, NJ and CT?
"You might get a few sprinkles today but more substantial rain will be coming through Saturday afternoon and evening with a cold front passing by," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said in a post on X, formally Twitter. "Sunday looks better!"
Here's what you need to know about this weekend's weather in the NYC area:
Weather in NYC today
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
NYC hourly weather
Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Steady temperature around 71. The chance of precipitation is 80%.
Weather futurecast for this NYC weekend.
Saturday night: Showers likely before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 55. The chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 69.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 57.