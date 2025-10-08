Weekend nor’easter could slam NYC area with rain, flooding, winds l Forecast

The Brief Heavy rain, flash flooding and high winds are all possible this weekend in New York City due to a potential nor'easter. "You heard me alluding to the potential for a coastal storm, and now another model is starting to show that might be the case," FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory said. Areas from the Carolinas to southern New England are at risk of being impacted.



A coastal storm threat Sunday into Monday brings the possibility of heavy rain, flash flooding and high winds to the New York City area.

The timeline of possible impacts from a weekend nor'easter. (FOX Weather)

The coastal storm will likely be of the nor’easter variety, meaning it will pack strong winds that blow from the northeast and heavy precipitation.

NYC weather this weekend: Headlines

Coastal storm threat Sunday into Monday.

Threat of heavy rain/flash flooding.

High wind, especially along the coast.

Coastal flooding.

"This is also the king tides situation where, of course, the Earth being close to the moon, as you talked about the supermoon last night, so that could make astronomical high tides even worse," FOX 5 NY's Gregory said.

What are the models saying?

Dig deeper:

According to the FOX Forecast Center, computer models are in unusually strong agreement supporting the development of the system that remains several days away.

"You heard me alluding to the potential for a coastal storm, and now another model is starting to show that might be the case," Gregory said.

Global forecast model (The American model)

"By the time we get to Monday, look where the storm is," Gregory said. "This is pretty close, and you can see the heavy rain making it to the Jersey Shore, the strong wind coming in from the ocean, and it kind of lingers into about Tuesday. Eventually, it kind of goes back out to sea."

European model

"That one is not quite as aggressive, but yesterday it had the storm staying down by the Carolinas," Gregory said. "Now we have the rain shield reaching up here by Monday."

What are the impacts?

Local perspective:

Cold air will not be in place during the storm, meaning all the precipitation will be of the liquid variety along the Interstate 95 corridor.

An overview of the forecast for a possible nor'easter this weekend. (FOX Weather)

Days of heavy rain, high winds, dangerous rip currents and high surf are likely if the storm develops as expected.

Big picture view:

Anywhere from the Carolinas to southern New England is at risk of being impacted by the potentially strong coastal storm.

What we don't know:

How far north the area of low pressure will make it up the coast remains an open question and will become clearer later in the week.

FOX Weather updates

NYC weather radar

Click HERE for more information.