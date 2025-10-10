Weekend Nor’easter: NJ declares state of emergency; 60 mph winds could slam NYC, Long Island

The Brief A powerful nor’easter is set to hit parts of the Tri-State area this weekend with heavy rain and wind gusts up to 60 mph. High wind watches are in place from Long Island through coastal New Jersey. Major coastal flooding is also possible, especially in southern New Jersey, with some evacuations potentially needed.



A brewing nor'easter is expected to slam the New York City area, including parts of New Jersey and Long Island, this weekend with heavy rain, coastal flooding and potentially damaging wind gusts.

The wind threat has already triggered high wind watches across the region, with gusts up to 60 mph possible along the coast of New Jersey on Sunday, and in the Big Apple by the night.

In the Garden State, forecasters are warning of possible major coastal flooding in the south, with even the potential need for some evacuations. Acting New Jersey Gov. Tahesha Way declared the state would enter a state of emergency at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

"Starting on Sunday, a dangerous coastal storm will begin to move past our state with extreme weather conditions for several counties, especially those on the Shore," Way said. "In preparation for this storm, I am issuing a State of Emergency for all 21 counties out of an abundance of caution, authorizing our state’s emergency services personnel to activate as necessary. I urge all New Jerseyans to exercise caution, monitor local weather forecasts and warnings, stay informed on evacuation protocols, and remain off the roads unless absolutely necessary."

What is a nor'easter?

What we know:

The storm will likely be of the nor’easter variety, meaning it will pack strong winds that blow from the northeast and heavy precipitation. While the term nor’easter conjures images of winter weather, cold air will not be in place during this storm, meaning all the precipitation will be of the liquid variety along the Interstate 95 corridor.

"As we head toward Sunday, then it's coming in our direction," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said. "And another area of low pressure starting to develop right off our coast, so, that coastal low just keeps us socked in with wind and rain, potential for coastal flooding coming through."

Timeline:

The nor'easter will begin to generate on Friday:

Friday: The nor'easter is expected to develop from a powerful area of low pressure off of the Southeast coast.

Saturday: The nor'easter will begin to take shape, impacting portions of the Carolinas and the Outer Banks.

This graphic shows an overview of the forecast for a possible nor’easter this weekend. (FOX Weather)

Sunday: The center of the nor'easter will be somewhere close to coastal Virginia. Rain will begin to move into Maryland through southern Long Island by early morning, the FOX Forecast Center said. Downpours will continue through the afternoon as winds also increase.

Monday: Heavy rain and gusty winds will slowly begin to dissipate as the system moves onshore over New Jersey and Pennsylvania and weakens. But soggy conditions and breezy winds will likely last through the afternoon, along with coastal flooding concerns as winds remain onshore for another day, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Local perspective:

Here are some key messages from the NWS Weather Prediction Center.

A strong coastal low will develop this weekend.

Potential for major coastal flooding.

Strong rip currents and beach erosion from high surf.

Potentially damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

Northeast Coastal Flooding. (FOX Weather)

High wind watches are in place from Long Island through coastal New Jersey because of calls for wind gusts upwards of 60 mph and sustained winds around 25-35 mph along the coast.

"There is an increasing threat of wind gusts in excess of 55 MPH and periods of heavy rain for coastal areas of the Mid-Atlantic," the NWS Weather Prediction Center said in a post on X. "This may lead to scattered power outages and isolated to scattered instances of flash flooding."

This graphic shows wind forecasts for the Northeast Coast. (FOX Weather)

But as winds remain out of the northeast and wave heights build, coastal flooding will also be a concern from Virginia. While coastal flood alerts stretch from Atlantic City through Boston, and remain in effect through Monday, concern is growing for major impacts along the New Jersey coast.

"Moderate to Major coastal flood impacts are increasingly likely," NWS Mount Holly said in a post on X. "Widespread roadway flooding and impassable roads, inundation of structures, and evacuations are possible Sunday-Monday."

Northeast Rainfall Forecast

Heavy rain will also increase the risk of flash flooding – a widespread 3-5 inches of rain is possible along the coast through Tuesday.

This graphic shows flash flood threats to the East Coast Saturday to Monday. (FOX Weather)

A large Level 2/4 flash flood risk is present throughout parts of the New York City area for Sunday.

What we don't know:

Here are some forecast challenges from the National Weather Service:

Timing of the strongest winds.

Northeast wind direction and fully leaved vegetation may increase the downed tree and powerline impacts.

Additional or the expansion of headlines may be needed should forecast confidence increase.

