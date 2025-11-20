2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, holiday week weather forecast

The Brief Two storm systems could disrupt Thanksgiving travel across the U.S., but forecasts suggest New York City will likely stay dry for parade day. Mild temperatures and calmer conditions are expected to hold for the parade, though winds could still be a factor. Meteorologists are monitoring shifting storm tracks that could change forecasts early next week.



Early forecasts suggest New York City may see calmer weather for the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, but a couple of storm systems could complicate travel plans for Americans ahead of the holiday.

Thanksgiving travel weather

Big picture view:

The FOX Forecast Center says the first storm will develop Monday, moving from the southern Plains toward the mid-Atlantic and potentially the Northeast by Tuesday. Its exact path remains uncertain, but the system could bring heavy rain to parts of the South and possibly dampen pre-holiday travel along the East Coast.

This graphic shows the long-range forecast for Monday, Nov. 24 and Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. (FOX Weather)

A second storm system is forecast to move into the Pacific Northwest early next week before crossing the country by midweek. Rain is likely from Missouri to Texas on Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day, with some areas seeing snow if colder air settles in.

What we don't know:

While the forecast currently favors pleasant weather for parade morning, the track of both storm systems remains uncertain.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade weather

Local perspective:

According to forecasters, the Big Apple should remain dry on Thanksgiving Day, meaning the parade is expected to go on under mild, possibly breezy conditions.

This graphic shows the long-range forecast for Thanksgiving. (FOX Weather)

However, meteorologists will continue to refine the outlook, with particular attention to wind speeds – a critical factor that can determine whether the parade’s giant character balloons can safely fly.

