Labor Day weekend 2024 weather forecast: Will NYC see rain or sunshine?

The unofficial end to summer in NYC is upon us. Will the weather cooperate this weekend for NY, NJ and CT?

"Saturday may be damp, but it does dry out after that," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said in a post on X, formally Twitter.

See the forecast below for Labor Day weekend in New York City:

Forecast: Weather in NYC

Friday: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday: A 20% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8.pm. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 76. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ NYC weather radar for Saturday night.

Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 59.