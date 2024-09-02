Expand / Collapse search

Labor Day 2024 weather forecast for NYC: What to expect today

By
Published  September 2, 2024 9:23am EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY

NYC Labor Day weekend 2024 weather forecast

FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods has the details.

NEW YORK CITY - The unofficial end to summer in NYC is almost here. Will the weather cooperate on Labor Day for NY, NJ and CT?

"We still have some clouds around this morning, but the clouds will break up into a mainly sky this afternoon. Today’s highs look comfortable in the upper 70s!" FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said in a post on X, formally Twitter.

Featured

Labor Day 2024 in NYC: What’s open and closed
article

Labor Day 2024 in NYC: What’s open and closed

Here's a list of what's open and what's closed on Labor Day.

See the forecast below for Labor Day in New York City: 

Forecast: Weather in NYC

Today: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 6.