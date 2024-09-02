Labor Day 2024 weather forecast for NYC: What to expect today

The unofficial end to summer in NYC is almost here. Will the weather cooperate on Labor Day for NY, NJ and CT?

"We still have some clouds around this morning, but the clouds will break up into a mainly sky this afternoon. Today’s highs look comfortable in the upper 70s!" FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said in a post on X, formally Twitter.

See the forecast below for Labor Day in New York City:

Forecast: Weather in NYC

Today: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 6.