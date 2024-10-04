Hurricane Kirk to miss NYC area, but still have some impacts: LIVE updates

Parts of northwestern Europe are on alert for a significant storm system with origins in the tropical Atlantic.

JUMP TO: LOCATION l PROJECTED PATH l IMPACTS

***Click each headline to jump to the designated topic.

Hurricane Kirk reached Category 4 storm status on Thursday, and will eventually target locations such as the United Kingdom and France with heavy rainfall, rough seas and damaging wind gusts.

Here’s everything you need to know about Hurricane Kirk, including its location, projected path and potential impacts to the East Coast.

A look at the latest stats for Kirk. (FOX Weather)

Forecast models show impacts beginning late in the upcoming workweek as the storm system loses its heat source from the warm Atlantic Ocean and becomes known as a post-tropical cyclone.

A look at the forecast track for Kirk. (FOX Weather)

Kirk began its trek in the central Atlantic on Sept. 29 and rapidly strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane a few days later.

The FOX Forecast Center says that due to the orientation of the subtropical ridge and a significant trough, the hurricane will bypass areas such as Bermuda, the Bahamas and the United States as it heads on a northerly to northeasterly trajectory from the tropics.

Due to the cyclone’s size, with damaging winds extending outwards nearly 200 miles, the National Hurricane Center warns that swells could eventually reach the East Coast, even though the hurricane is expected to remain hundreds of miles away from North America.

Direct impacts will be limited to Europe once the hurricane transitions to a post-tropical system.